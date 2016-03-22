March 22 Nikkei:

* Hankook Tire will have its first U.S. plant up and running by end of year at total cost of $800 million - Nikkei

* Hankook Tire says plant, which will be constructed in the state of Tennessee, will have an annual output capacity of 11 million tires - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/22CZOWH) Further company coverage: