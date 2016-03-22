March 22 Dean Foods Co :

* Says Walmart recently announced that it plans to build a dairy processing plant in Indiana

* Says "we do not expect this will have a material impact on our financial results" - SEC filing

* Sees impact of Walmart's decision to result in loss of about 100 million gallons very low-margin private-label fluid milk volume from late 2017

* Do not believe Walmart announcement to impact sales to potentially affected stores of national brands or other non-fluid milk products sales