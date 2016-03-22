BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate clarifies article "Perennial sees light in Northern Malaysian state of Penang"
* Refers to article titled "Perennial sees light in northern malaysian state of penang" published by business times on 16 May 2017
March 22 Mbia Inc
* Says chief executive officer joseph brown's 2015 total compensation was $2.7 million versus $43.6 million in 2014 - sec filing
* Says brown's total 2014 compensation included $35.6 million in stock awards Source text: 1.usa.gov/25k6U4U Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Refers to article titled "Perennial sees light in northern malaysian state of penang" published by business times on 16 May 2017
* PRO Real Estate Investment Trust - acquisitions will be partially financed by proceeds from profitable sale of two industrial buildings in etobicoke, ontario