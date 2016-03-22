March 22 American Water Works Company Inc :

* Amended terms of revolving credit facility, increasing borrowing capacity to an aggregate maximum amount of $1.75 billion

* All of other terms, conditions and covenants with respect to credit agreement remain unchanged

* Increased size of its commercial paper program to permit issuance of short-term commercial paper notes in amount not to exceed $1.6 billion