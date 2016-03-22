BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
March 22 American Water Works Company Inc :
* Amended terms of revolving credit facility, increasing borrowing capacity to an aggregate maximum amount of $1.75 billion
* All of other terms, conditions and covenants with respect to credit agreement remain unchanged
* Increased size of its commercial paper program to permit issuance of short-term commercial paper notes in amount not to exceed $1.6 billion Source text (1.usa.gov/1LEVlyN) Further company coverage:
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions for Asia Pacific in a reshuffle of senior managers in its investment banking division, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.