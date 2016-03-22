BRIEF-Connectone Bancorp reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
Connectone Bancorp Inc says Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
March 22 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc :
Management to evaluate potential disposition of one or more of corporate assets of commercial mortgage banking business segment
FRANKFURT, May 16 Stada Arzneimittel AG , the German drug company that has received an agreed takeover bid from buyout firms Bain and Cinven, on Tuesday said it had not been notified of any rival offer in the works.