BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson
March 22 Dakota Plains Holdings
* Co and units executed a settlement agreement with world fuel services corporation and units resolving several pending issues
* Dakp parties have released certain claims against wfs parties related to historical railcar storage fees and rights to indemnification under agreement
* Pursuant to agreement,co received about $1.9 million in funds held in escrow in connection with indemnification & release agreement
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions for Asia Pacific in a reshuffle of senior managers in its investment banking division, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.