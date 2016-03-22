BRIEF-Engagement Labs reports Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Revenue has decreased by 40%, from $1.33 million for Q1 2016 to $805,820 for q1 2017
March 22 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Files To Withdraw Ipo Plans
* Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Files To Withdraw Ipo Plans - Sec filing
* Overseas shipholding group inc had filed for ipo of up to $100 million of its class a common stock in may 2015
* Gilat reports strong year-over-year profitability improvement in q1 2017