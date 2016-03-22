BRIEF-Connectone Bancorp reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Connectone Bancorp Inc says Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 MYR Group Inc :
* MYR Group announces agreement with Engine Capital
* Under terms of agreement between MYR Group and Engine Capital, Engine Capital has agreed to customary standstill and voting commitments
* Says John Schauerman has been appointed to board, effective immediately
* With appointments, company's board will be expanded to 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent
* Arnaud Ajdler, managing member of engine capital, will join board, effective immediately following 2016 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Connectone Bancorp Inc says Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 16 Stada Arzneimittel AG , the German drug company that has received an agreed takeover bid from buyout firms Bain and Cinven, on Tuesday said it had not been notified of any rival offer in the works.