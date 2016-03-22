BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
March 22 Centurylink Inc
* Agreed to sell $1.0 billion of newly-issued unsecured senior notes due 2024
* To use proceeds to provide total amount required to fully retire at maturity all $1.184 billion of 7.082% notes issued by its unit Embarq Corp Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1WGySBM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions for Asia Pacific in a reshuffle of senior managers in its investment banking division, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.