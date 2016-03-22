March 22 MBIA Inc :

* On Puerto Rico exposure - Currently have under $4 billion in gross par exposure spread across eight different credit profiles

* Exposure to Puerto Rico government development bank was fully retired in 2015

* Also made significant progress with largest exposure, $1.4 billion of gross par to puerto rico electric power authority (PREPA)