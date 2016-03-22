BRIEF-Connectone Bancorp reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Connectone Bancorp Inc says Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 - sec filing
March 22 MBIA Inc :
* On Puerto Rico exposure - Currently have under $4 billion in gross par exposure spread across eight different credit profiles
* Exposure to Puerto Rico government development bank was fully retired in 2015
* Also made significant progress with largest exposure, $1.4 billion of gross par to puerto rico electric power authority (PREPA)
FRANKFURT, May 16 Stada Arzneimittel AG , the German drug company that has received an agreed takeover bid from buyout firms Bain and Cinven, on Tuesday said it had not been notified of any rival offer in the works.