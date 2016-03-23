Pricing agency Argus plans change in Singapore, Mideast gasoil benchmark
* Proposes to lower gasoil benchmark sulphur to 10ppm from 500ppm
March 22 United Airlines:
* Extended travel waiver to enable additional customers ticketed on united flights to and from brussels flexibility to reschedule
* Will waive change fees and any differences in fare for customers who choose to rebook their travel to brussels through April 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Proposes to lower gasoil benchmark sulphur to 10ppm from 500ppm
LONDON, May 16 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual is selling 17 million shares in U.S. fund firm Old Mutual Asset Management (OMAM), it said on Tuesday, cutting its minority stake in the firm by a further 15 percent.