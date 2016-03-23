March 22 Southern California Gas
* Southern California Gas - "Court stated county produced no
evidence that indoor air quality presented a hazard"
* Southern California Gas - To continue to provide dedicated
customer service to those residents who choose to stay relocated
during stay period
* Southern California Gas - "Last week, Los Angeles superior
court ruled to end Socalgas' temporary relocation program this
Friday, March 25 , 2016"
* Southern California Gas - On Tuesday, appeals court issued
stay of trial court's ruling through at least March 29 to allow
time for parties to brief issue
