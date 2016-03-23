March 23 Crealogix Holding AG :

* H1 net sales up 16 pct at 27.9 million Swiss francs ($28.65 million)

* H1 EBIT loss amounted to 1.5 million Swiss francs (prior year: loss 7.6 million Swiss francs)

* For FY expects sales of more than 60 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)