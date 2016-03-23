BRIEF-Devoran Q1 net result swings to profit of 131,100 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Union Sugar Estates Company Ltd :
* FY 2015 loss before taxation of 32.9 million rupees versus loss of 7.6 million rupees year ago
* FY 2015 revenue of 700.7 million rupees versus 570.2 million rupees year ago Source : j.mp/1RftWDN Further company coverage:
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16