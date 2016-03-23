March 23 COSMO Pharmaceuticals SA :

* FY net profit 248.2 million euros ($278.06 million) versus 73.3 million euros year ago

* FY revenues 60.6 million euros versus 79.6 million euros year ago

* Proposal for a dividend of 1.40 euro per share

* Expects to post another excellent year in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)