BRIEF-Devoran Q1 net result swings to profit of 131,100 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Lenzing Ag
* further earnings improvement expected in 2016
* EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) of Lenzing group increased to eur 151.1 from eur 21.9 mn, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.6% (2014: 1.2%)
* Revenue rose by 6% to eur 1.98 bn
* Dividend proposal: doubling to eur 2.00 per share
* market segment of wood-based cellulose fibers, which is of relevance to lenzing, is showing signs of developing more positively than overall fiber market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16