March 23 Lenzing Ag

* further earnings improvement expected in 2016

* EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) of Lenzing group increased to eur 151.1 from eur 21.9 mn, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.6% (2014: 1.2%)

* Revenue rose by 6% to eur 1.98 bn

* Dividend proposal: doubling to eur 2.00 per share

* market segment of wood-based cellulose fibers, which is of relevance to lenzing, is showing signs of developing more positively than overall fiber market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: