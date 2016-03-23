March 23 Basler AG :

* FY incoming orders 83.0 million euros ($92.98 million) (2014: 82.7 million euros)

* FY pre-tax result 9.1 million euros (2014: 11.1 million euros, -18 pct)

* FY free cash flow 3.6 million euros (2014: 7.4 million euros, -51 pct)

* FY sales 85.4 million euros (2014: 79.2 million euros, +8 pct)

* Will propose to this year's shareholders' meeting distribution of a dividend of 0.58 euros per share

* Guidance for 2016: sales 90 - 92 million euros, pre-tax return rate 9 - 10 pct