BRIEF-Vtech Holdings says FY profit attributable decreased by 1.3 pct to US$179 million
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 1.3% to us$179.0 million
March 23 Basler AG :
* FY incoming orders 83.0 million euros ($92.98 million) (2014: 82.7 million euros)
* FY pre-tax result 9.1 million euros (2014: 11.1 million euros, -18 pct)
* FY free cash flow 3.6 million euros (2014: 7.4 million euros, -51 pct)
* FY sales 85.4 million euros (2014: 79.2 million euros, +8 pct)
* Will propose to this year's shareholders' meeting distribution of a dividend of 0.58 euros per share
* Guidance for 2016: sales 90 - 92 million euros, pre-tax return rate 9 - 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co's unit CABOS E TECNOLOGIA LTDA won a bid worth 17.5 million reias (about 38 million yuan), for optical fiber procurement project from TELEMAR NORTE LESTE S/A、OI S/A、OI MOVEL S/A