March 23 Intica Systems AG :

* FY group sales EUR 42.4 million ($47.51 million) (2014: EUR 40.5 million)

* FY EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 5.2 million (2014: EUR 2.4 million)

* FY gross profit was EUR 17.8 million in reporting period (2014: EUR 14.9 million)

* FY clearly positive EBIT of EUR 0.7 million (2014: minus EUR 2.5 million)

* Positive outlook for business performance in 2016

* FY automotive technology segment grew sales 25% to EUR 35.0 million (2014: EUR 28.0 million)

* Anticipates a further increase in sales and a sustained improvement in earnings situation in 2016 ($1 = 0.8925 euros)