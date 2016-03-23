March 23 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik AG :

* Sees in FY 2016 consolidated profit of some 9.5 million euros ($10.64 million)or 1.80 euros per share

* Stable sales of around 140 million euros and an EBIT of roughly 16 million euros are expected for fiscal year 2016

* In FY cash and cash equivalents increased by 9.6 million euros to a comfortable level of 31.5 million euros