BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment receives administrative order
* Says it received an administrative order from Zhejiang Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory, regarding inaccuracy in information disclosure
March 23 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Und Medizintechnik AG :
* Sees in FY 2016 consolidated profit of some 9.5 million euros ($10.64 million)or 1.80 euros per share
* Stable sales of around 140 million euros and an EBIT of roughly 16 million euros are expected for fiscal year 2016
* In FY cash and cash equivalents increased by 9.6 million euros to a comfortable level of 31.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received an administrative order from Zhejiang Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory, regarding inaccuracy in information disclosure
* immuron expands agreement with us army to include 3 shigella therapeutics