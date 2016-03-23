BRIEF-Vtech Holdings says FY profit attributable decreased by 1.3 pct to US$179 million
March 23 ICT Automatisering NV :
* Announces closure ICT Poland operations
* ICT has decided to focus its nearshoring strategy fully on Strypes Bulgaria
* Asset purchase agreement will be effectuated on June 1, 2016
* Financial details will not be disclosed. Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co's unit CABOS E TECNOLOGIA LTDA won a bid worth 17.5 million reias (about 38 million yuan), for optical fiber procurement project from TELEMAR NORTE LESTE S/A、OI S/A、OI MOVEL S/A