March 22 Nikkei:
* Mitsui & Co. has teamed with investors including a U.S.
drug development contractor on a fund - Nikkei
* The fund will invest mainly in drugs in "phase III"
clinical trials, the final stage of research before a drug goes
to market - Nikkei
* Mitsui & Co contributed $150 mln to $866 mln development
fund, with Quintiles and overseas investors such as pension
funds putting up rest - Nikkei
* Novaquest Capital Management, a Mitsui affiliate created
from Quintiles' fund management operations, will run the
investment fund - Nikkei
Source text (s.nikkei.com/1ULeBMt)
Further company coverage: