BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago
March 22 Moody's:
* Moody's places ratings of United Arab Bank under review for downgrade; extends review for downgrade on National Bank Of Oman's ratings Source text (bit.ly/21FJcLR)
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has launched a €7bn 30-year bond at 12bp over the OAT May 2045s, according to the lead managers.