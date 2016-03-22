BRIEF-Performance Food Group announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
March 22 S&P:
* Affirmed 'AA' rating on kansas city's existing GO debt and our 'AA-' rating on its existing appropriation-backed debt
* Kansas city, mo 2016 A-E special obligation bonds rated 'aa-'
* Outlook on all ratings is stable Source text (bit.ly/1RiSMPK)
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025