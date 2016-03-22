BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
March 22 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Extended prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) action date for syndros tm from april 1, 2016 until july 1, 2016
* Says fda determined information constituted major amendment to nda and exercised its option to extend pdufa date
* Says voluntarily submitted information related to scheduling of syndros under controlled substances act
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions for Asia Pacific in a reshuffle of senior managers in its investment banking division, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.