March 22 Nasdaq Inc

* On March 17, 2016, Nasdaq, Inc. entered into a credit agreement

* Credit agreement includes an option for Nasdaq to propose an increase in aggregate amount by up to $200 million

* Credit agreement matures, and all amounts outstanding thereunder will be due and payable in full, on November 25, 2019

* As of March 17, 2016, loans in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million were drawn under credit facility

* Credit agreement provides for a $400 million senior unsecured term loan facility Source text 1.usa.gov/1q0FQaq Further company coverage: