BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
March 22 Computer Sciences Corp
* Entered into a term loan agreement
* Us term loan is scheduled to mature on march 21, 2021
* Us term loan is unsecured and initial draw thereunder is $525 million
* To use proceeds from loan to partially repay amounts drawn under co's revolving credit facilities to redeem co's 6.5% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions for Asia Pacific in a reshuffle of senior managers in its investment banking division, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.