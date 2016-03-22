BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
March 22 Exone Co :
* Consolidated sales for Q4 were $16.2 million, up 3 pct compared with $15.8 million in prior-year period
* 2015-End backlog of $16.5 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $14.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/22uDRN5) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions for Asia Pacific in a reshuffle of senior managers in its investment banking division, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.