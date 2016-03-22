BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
March 22 Nikkei:
* Watami will join retail electricity market following its full deregulation in april - Nikkei
* The operation, which will launch in May, will cover Hokkaido, Kyushu And most of the Honshu region - Nikkei
* Tokyo-based subsidiary Watami Farm & Energy will accept applications starting this month - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1WGAOKE Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions for Asia Pacific in a reshuffle of senior managers in its investment banking division, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.