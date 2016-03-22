March 22 Nikkei:

* Watami will join retail electricity market following its full deregulation in april - Nikkei

* The operation, which will launch in May, will cover Hokkaido, Kyushu And most of the Honshu region - Nikkei

* Tokyo-based subsidiary Watami Farm & Energy will accept applications starting this month - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1WGAOKE Further company coverage: