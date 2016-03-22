BRIEF-Engagement Labs reports Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Revenue has decreased by 40%, from $1.33 million for Q1 2016 to $805,820 for q1 2017
March 22 Conagra Foods :
* Conagra Foods says will begin adding labels to products nationwide by july 2016 to meet Vermont's GMO labeling requirements
* Conagra Foods says addressing state-by-state labeling requirements adds "significant complications and costs for food companies" Source text - bit.ly/1T5CH4A
* Gilat reports strong year-over-year profitability improvement in q1 2017