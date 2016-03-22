March 22 Conagra Foods :

* Conagra Foods says will begin adding labels to products nationwide by july 2016 to meet Vermont's GMO labeling requirements

* Conagra Foods says addressing state-by-state labeling requirements adds "significant complications and costs for food companies" Source text - bit.ly/1T5CH4A

