March 22 Twin Butte Energy Ltd :

* Within context of ongoing strategic alternatives process, there is uncertainty surrounding company's ability to continue as a going concern

* Due to current pricing environment and lack of liquidity no development projects have or will be undertaken in Q1 2016

* Production is expected to continue to decline throughout year exiting in 10,000 boe/d range

* Have had to reduce staff counts and decrease compensation for everyone