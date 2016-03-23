March 23 Fair Value Reit AG :

* EBIT more than doubled to 12.3 million euros ($13.78 million) in 2015

* Proposed dividend for 2014 of 0.25 euros per share (55 pct of FFO)

* FY group net profit of 6.6 million euros (previous year: group net loss of 47 thousand euros)

* FY funds from operations (EPRA result) increased by 45 pct to 6.4 million euros (previous year: 4.4 million euros)

* Target dividend for 2016 is 0.25 euros per share to all outstanding shares

* Expects funds from operations (FFO) in 2016 of 10.5 million euros to 10.8 million euros before non-controlling interests

* Proposes to distribute dividend of 0.25 euros for each share currently outstanding for FY 2015