March 23 Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA :

* Sales for 2015 were 31.1 million euros ($34.8 million), compared to 28.8 million euros in 2014

* FY net loss is 4.1 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros a year ago

* FY EBIT is loss of 2.8 million euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago