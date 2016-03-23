BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals Q1 net loss shrinks to 10,600 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Phoenix Group Holdings
* Phoenix Group Holdings - 2015 annual results
* Believe impact of regulatory developments will change landscape of UK life insurance industry, providing Phoenix with a number of opportunities to grow our business- CEO
* New long-term cash generation target for 2016 - 2020 of £2.0 bln, in line with maturity of revised bank facility
* 2016 cash generation target of £350 mln - £450 mln
* Shareholder capital coverage ratio of 154% as at 31 december 2015
* Solvency ii surplus over solvency capital requirements ("SCR") of £1.3 bln as at 31 December 2015; compared with a PLHL ICA surplus of £0.6 bln as at 31 December 2015
* Received PRA approval for use of full internal model for solvency ii
* Financial leverage of 37.8% as at 31 December 2015 (2014: 39.3%), reflecting bank debt repayments of £190 mln in 2015
* Market consistent embedded value ('MCEV') of £2.5 bln as at 31 december 2015 (2014: £2.6 bln)
* Delivered MCEV enhancing management actions of £205 mln in 2015 and achieved £400 mln target between 2014 - 2016 a year ahead of schedule
* Cash generation in line with target range and £205 mln of incremental embedded value achieved
* Total div 53.4 pence/shr
* Final div 26.7 pence/shr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago