BRIEF-Immuron expands agreement with U.S. army
* immuron expands agreement with us army to include 3 shigella therapeutics
March 23 Astrazeneca Plc
* Study missed primary efficacy endpoint
* Astrazeneca reports top-line results from Brilinta Socrates trial in stroke
* Fewer events observed in Brilinta arm but trend did not reach statistical significance
* In second half of 2016, data are expected from ongoing Euclid trial in peripheral arterial disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.