BRIEF-Vtech Holdings says FY profit attributable decreased by 1.3 pct to US$179 million
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 1.3% to us$179.0 million
March 23 Ausy SA :
* FY net income group share EUR 13.9 million ($15.56 million)versus EUR 10.6 million a year ago
* FY current operating income EUR 33.2 million versus EUR 27.4 million year ago
* Says 1,300 recruitments are already planned over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 1.3% to us$179.0 million
* Says co's unit CABOS E TECNOLOGIA LTDA won a bid worth 17.5 million reias (about 38 million yuan), for optical fiber procurement project from TELEMAR NORTE LESTE S/A、OI S/A、OI MOVEL S/A