March 23 Ausy SA :

* FY net income group share EUR 13.9 million ($15.56 million)versus EUR 10.6 million a year ago

* FY current operating income EUR 33.2 million versus EUR 27.4 million year ago

* Says 1,300 recruitments are already planned over year