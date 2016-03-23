BRIEF-Devoran Q1 net result swings to profit of 131,100 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Thrace Plastics CO SA
* FY 2015 turnover 289.4 million euro ($323.75 million) versus 278.2 million euro year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 29.0 million euro versus 23.5 million euro year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 9.8 million euro versus 6.5 million euro year ago
* Says Q1 turnover and EBIT outlook is positive Source text: bit.ly/1LG1daX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16