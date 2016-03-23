BRIEF-Devoran Q1 net result swings to profit of 131,100 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Silkeborg If Invest A/S :
* FY pre-tax profit 9.1 million Danish crowns ($1.37 million) versus loss 2.5 million crowns year ago
* FY EBIT 9.7 million crowns versus 9.3 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2016 result of between loss 3 million crowns and profit 3 million crowns before value adjustments of investment properties and tax Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6606 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16