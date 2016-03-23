BRIEF-India's Punjab & Sind Bank March-qtr profit falls about 92 pct
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
March 23 Postbank CEO says
* BHW is integral part of Postbank
* Still aims to have a broad branch network but will continue to bundle branches in densely populated areas
* Separation from Deutsche Bank should be completed by mid-year
* Will continue to adjust capacity to become more efficient
* Does not yet have fiscal authorities' approval to cancel domination agreement with Deutsche Bank Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net profit EGP 8.6 million versus EGP 3.2 million year ago