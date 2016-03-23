BRIEF-Devoran Q1 net result swings to profit of 131,100 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Lewis Group Ltd
* Transaction includes acquisition of 57 ellerines and beares stores in Namibia (21 stores), Botswana (20), Lesotho (10) and Swaziland (6)
* All suspensive conditions relating to acquisitions have been fulfilled and that transaction is now unconditional Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16