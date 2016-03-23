BRIEF-India's Punjab & Sind Bank March-qtr profit falls about 92 pct
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
March 23 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Hsbc board appointment
* Appointment of David Nish (55) as independent non-executive director
* Appointment will take effect from 1 May 2016. David will also be appointed as a member of group audit committee. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net profit EGP 8.6 million versus EGP 3.2 million year ago