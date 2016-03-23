BRIEF-Cairo Communication Q1 result swings to loss of EUR 3.1 mln
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 GROSS REVENUE 289.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 63.6 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Leoni
* Divisional chief says must cut jobs in wiring systems operations
* Divisional chief says especially romania is affected, but also other plants
* CEO says search for new cfo ongoing, process not finished yet
* CEO says long-term goal is 7 percent ebit margin, but don't want to commit to next two, three, four years
* Division chief says talks with labour reps on job cuts ongoing, expects concrete numbers in 3 mths
* CEO says we assume that we can improve again in 2017 Further company coverage:
* Says co signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD to provide IT services, valid for three years