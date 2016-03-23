BRIEF-Vtech Holdings says FY profit attributable decreased by 1.3 pct to US$179 million
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 1.3% to us$179.0 million
March 23 Lpkf :
* FY revenue of 87.3 million euros ($97.70 million), met its most recent guidance (85 million euros - 90 million euros) at end of year
* In FY posted an operating result (EBIT) of -3.7 million euros
* From 2017, LPKF will once again aim for targets of average annual revenue growth of at least 10 percent and a double-digit EBIT margin
* Forecasts revenue in range of 100 million euros to 120 million euros for 2016
* Sees 2016 positive, single-digit percentage EBIT Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co's unit CABOS E TECNOLOGIA LTDA won a bid worth 17.5 million reias (about 38 million yuan), for optical fiber procurement project from TELEMAR NORTE LESTE S/A、OI S/A、OI MOVEL S/A