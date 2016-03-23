March 23 Game Digital Plc

* Roup results impacted by challenging UK market as previously announced; strong spanish performance with like-for-like sales up 16.1% on a local currency basis

* Interim dividend per share of 1.67 pence (£2.8 million) approved by board

* Trading in second half of year has been in line with our expectations and group expects to deliver a small, positive EBITDA for 27 week period ending 30 July 2016.

* Adjusted EBITDA of £33.1 million, ahead of c£30 million guidance provided in january (2015: £43.0 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: