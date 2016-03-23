March 23 Tobin Properties AB :

* Q4 operating loss 4.3 million Swedish crowns ($521,604.11) versus loss 4.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax loss 20.0 million crowns versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago

* Preference shares entitle to one semiannual dividend of 5.75 crowns each Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2438 Swedish crowns)