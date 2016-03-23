BRIEF-Devoran Q1 net result swings to profit of 131,100 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 101,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Nov-Jan comparable net sales 14.6 million euros ($16.34 million) versus 12.9 million euros year ago
* Nov-Jan comparable EBITDA 1.2 million euros versus 1.0 million euros year ago
* Group estimates for full financial year that chain-based net sales from continuing operations will grow by over 5 percent in 2017
* Sees 2017 comparable EBITDA will grow as compared to previous year
* Proposes 0.35 euros per share distribution from fund for invested unrestricted equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16