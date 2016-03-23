March 23 Weifa ASA :

* Watrium AS has purchased 13.3 million shares in Weifa at 0.974 Norwegian crown per share

* Watrium, which is represented on Weifa's Board by Kristin L.A. Wilhelmsen, holds after transaction 105.3 million Weifa shares, corresponding to 11.6 pct of Weifa share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)