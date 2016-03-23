BRIEF-Immuron expands agreement with U.S. army
* immuron expands agreement with us army to include 3 shigella therapeutics
March 23 Diamyd Medical AB :
* Diamyd in combination with etanercept and vitamin D shows safety in a first preliminary interim report
* No serious side effects have been reported Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* immuron expands agreement with us army to include 3 shigella therapeutics
LONDON, May 16 European shares retreated early on Tuesday as disappointing earnings updates weighed on banks and pharma firms, though a well-received update from Vodafone helped the FTSE 100 touch a record high.