BRIEF- Nitori Holdings completes transfer of Shanghai-based unit's shares
* Says it sold all shares of Shanghai-based unit to an investment company located in Hong Kong, on May 16
March 23 WP AG :
* FY 2015 net result 7.1 million euros ($7.94 million) versus 8.9 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of 0.60 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/25lJBHW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net loss EGP 7 million versus loss of EGP 4 million year ago