BRIEF-India's Punjab & Sind Bank March-qtr profit falls about 92 pct
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
March 23 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - SEC filing
* In addition, files for resale of up to 3.8 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/22vurRu ] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
* Nine-month net profit EGP 8.6 million versus EGP 3.2 million year ago