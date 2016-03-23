March 23 Paul Hartmann AG :

* FY sales revenues rose by 4.2 pct to 1,941.0 million euros ($2.17 billion)

* FY EBIT improved at an even greater pace, namely by 8.4 pct to 132.7 million euros

* FY consolidated earnings after taxes also far exceeded the previous year's figure, with a plus of 8.2 pct to 84.8 million euros

* To propose that the dividend per share be raised from 6.50 euros to 6.70 euros

* Carefully optimistic that in 2016 will achieve moderate growth in sales revenues and a slight rise in EBIT

* On the basis of organic growth plans to moderately improve the group's net financial position